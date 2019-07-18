App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2019 05:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | eBay invests $150 million in Paytm Mall

Sakshi Batra chats with Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay to find out the nitty-gritties of the deal and how it will affect the e-commerce space.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

American e-commerce company eBay Inc has invested around $100-$150 million (around Rs 1,000 crore) in Indian e-tailer Paytm Mall for a 5.5 percent stake.

As a part of the deal, eBay will make its inventory accessible to customers of Paytm Mall in India.

Sakshi Batra chats with Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay to find out the nitty-gritties of the deal and how it will affect the e-commerce space.
First Published on Jul 18, 2019 05:43 pm

tags #Business #eBay #PayTm #Startup #video

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.