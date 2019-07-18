Reporter's Take | eBay invests $150 million in Paytm Mall

American e-commerce company eBay Inc has invested around $100-$150 million (around Rs 1,000 crore) in Indian e-tailer Paytm Mall for a 5.5 percent stake.

As a part of the deal, eBay will make its inventory accessible to customers of Paytm Mall in India.

Sakshi Batra chats with Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay to find out the nitty-gritties of the deal and how it will affect the e-commerce space.