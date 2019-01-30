App
Eye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 04:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | E-commerce companies’ plan for new FDI policy

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran is in conversation with Moneycontrol's Nazim Khan to discuss the forthcoming FDI policy, its impact on the e-commerce industry and more.

The government on December 26 announced several restrictive changes to the FDI policy or online retailers. These changes are aimed at checking deep discounting and predatory pricing. According to the new changes, the government has barred online retailers from entering exclusive deals for selling products on their platforms.

The government has also enforced a 25 percent cap on the inventory that an e-commerce platform can purchase from a single vendor.

The changes will come into effect on February 1, 2019.

First Published on Jan 30, 2019 04:26 pm

tags #Business #Companies #E-commerce #FDI #Reporter’s Take #video

