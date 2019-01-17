App
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 03:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Drone policy 2.0: India pitches for optimum utilisation of drones

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Anupa Kujur to discuss the draft drone policy released by the government.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has released the draft note for Drone policy 2.0 in India, focusing majorly on Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations.

The draft note talks about rules and regulations that will bind operations of drones in public spaces, especially on commercial scale.

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Anupa Kujur to discuss the draft of the drone policy released by the government.
First Published on Jan 17, 2019 03:10 pm

