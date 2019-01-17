Reporter's Take | Drone policy 2.0: India pitches for optimum utilisation of drones

Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has released the draft note for Drone policy 2.0 in India, focusing majorly on Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations.

The draft note talks about rules and regulations that will bind operations of drones in public spaces, especially on commercial scale.

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Anupa Kujur to discuss the draft of the drone policy released by the government.