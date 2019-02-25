App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2019 05:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Draft e-commerce policy

Sakshi Batra is in conversation with Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay to discuss the draft e-commerce policy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Every e-commerce company will have to construct a registered business entity in India in order to comply with the norms, says the government in the much awaited draft e-commerce policy which was released on February 23.

The 41-page draft focuses on six broad issues of the e-commerce sector, which includes data, infrastructure development, e-commerce marketplaces, regulatory issues, stimulating domestic digital economy and export promotion through e-commerce.

Sakshi Batra is in conversation with Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay to discuss the draft e-commerce policy.
First Published on Feb 25, 2019 05:02 pm

tags #Business #E-commerce #policy #Reporter’s Take #video

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.