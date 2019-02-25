Reporter's Take | Draft e-commerce policy

Every e-commerce company will have to construct a registered business entity in India in order to comply with the norms, says the government in the much awaited draft e-commerce policy which was released on February 23.

The 41-page draft focuses on six broad issues of the e-commerce sector, which includes data, infrastructure development, e-commerce marketplaces, regulatory issues, stimulating domestic digital economy and export promotion through e-commerce.

Sakshi Batra is in conversation with Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay to discuss the draft e-commerce policy.