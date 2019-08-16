Reporter's Take | Does Yes Bank fund raising reflect investor appetite for banking sector?

Shraddha Sharma chats with Moneycontrol's Parnika Sokhi to find out if Yes Bank's successful funding is good news for other Indian banks.
Yes Bank' s qualified institutional placement (QIP) was oversubscribed and raised Rs 1930 crores. The bank is planning to raise another $600 million, reports suggest.
The bank is raising money to shore up its capital adequacy ratio required under Basel III norms.Shraddha Sharma chats with Moneycontrol's Parnika Sokhi to find out if Yes Bank's successful funding is good news for other Indian banks.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 16, 2019 06:07 pm