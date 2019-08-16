App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 06:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Does Yes Bank fund raising reflect investor appetite for banking sector?

Shraddha Sharma chats with Moneycontrol's Parnika Sokhi to find out if Yes Bank's successful funding is good news for other Indian banks.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Yes Bank' s qualified institutional placement (QIP) was oversubscribed and raised Rs 1930 crores. The bank is planning to raise another $600 million, reports suggest.

The bank is raising money to shore up its capital adequacy ratio required under Basel III norms.

Shraddha Sharma chats with Moneycontrol's Parnika Sokhi to find out if Yes Bank's successful funding is good news for other Indian banks.

First Published on Aug 16, 2019 06:07 pm

