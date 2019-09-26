Reporter's Take | Corporate tax cut to help bridge fiscal deficit?

One of the major concerns regarding the tax cut was that the government could miss its fiscal target by about 7o basis points.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on September 20 that the effective corporate tax will be slashed to 25.17 percent.
Sakshi Batra chats with Moneycontrol's Kamalika Ghosh to understand how the tax cut could help make the fiscal target.
First Published on Sep 26, 2019 06:43 pm