Reporter's Take | Coronavirus outbreak: India on high alert

There has been one confirmed case of the deadly coronavirus in Nepal, wherein a 31-year-old student has been found to be positive of the strain. The highly virulent strain has spread to over 10 countries and Chinese authorities have reported over 80 deaths in Wuhan city -- the epicentre of the virus -- as of January 27.

Those infected with coronavirus typically have flu-like symptoms like high fever, cough and respiratory problems.

In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Viswanath Pilla to find out what measures are being taken by authorities in India to prevent an outbreak of the virus.