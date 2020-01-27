App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 11:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Coronavirus outbreak: India on high alert

Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Viswanath Pilla to find out what measures are being taken by authorities in India to prevent an outbreak of the virus.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

There has been one confirmed case of the deadly coronavirus in Nepal, wherein a 31-year-old student has been found to be positive of the strain. The highly virulent strain has spread to over 10 countries and Chinese authorities have reported over 80 deaths in Wuhan city -- the epicentre of the virus -- as of January 27.

Those infected with coronavirus typically have flu-like symptoms like high fever, cough and respiratory problems.

In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Viswanath Pilla to find out what measures are being taken by authorities in India to prevent an outbreak of the virus.

Close
Watch the video for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 27, 2020 06:41 pm

tags #China #coronavirus #India #video

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.