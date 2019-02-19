App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Feb 19, 2019 05:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Consumers demand stricter rules against online fake products

The group has called for a counterfeit product to be removed from the website within 12 hours.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

As the government prepares to release the E-commerce policy, consumer groups have demanded that the bill include stricter rules against fake products in the online marketplace.

The group has called for a counterfeit product to be removed from the website within 12 hours.

Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay to find out more about the consumer group's demand with regard to the E-commerce bill.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 05:37 pm

tags #Business #E-commerce #India #video

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.