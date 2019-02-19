Reporter's Take | Consumers demand stricter rules against online fake products

The group has called for a counterfeit product to be removed from the website within 12 hours.
As the government prepares to release the E-commerce policy, consumer groups have demanded that the bill include stricter rules against fake products in the online marketplace.
Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay to find out more about the consumer group's demand with regard to the E-commerce bill.
First Published on Feb 19, 2019 05:37 pm