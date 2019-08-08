Reporter's Take | Consumer durable firms beat slowdown

The white goods industry in India recorded an average of 30 percent sales growth in Q1 of FY20 amidst the slowdown in the auto and FMCG industry.

Bajaj Electricals’ consumer durables segment saw a 31.7 percent YoY rise in revenue to Rs 786.27 crore and Voltas saw a 4 percent YoY rise in gross sales to Rs 2,647 crore in Q1.