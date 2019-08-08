App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 04:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Consumer durable firms beat slowdown

Shraddha Sharma chats with Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy to find out the reason behind the consumer durables industry's good growth.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The white goods industry in India recorded an average of  30 percent sales growth in Q1 of FY20 amidst the slowdown in the auto and FMCG industry.

Bajaj Electricals’ consumer durables segment saw a 31.7 percent YoY rise in revenue to Rs 786.27 crore and Voltas saw a 4 percent YoY rise in gross sales to Rs 2,647 crore in Q1.

Shraddha Sharma chats with Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy to find out the reason behind the consumer durables industry's good growth.

First Published on Aug 8, 2019 04:37 pm

tags #Business #consumer durables #earnings #Economy #India #Reporter’s Take #Results #video

