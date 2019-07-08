App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 04:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | China trying its hand into Indian auto market

China will enter segments like electric scooters, electric bikes, electric three-wheelers, petrol-powered performance bike, SUVs, luxury cars, and construction equipment.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

After China's entry into India's mobile market, the country is now trying to enter the automobile market as well. Some of the companies like Volvo, MG Motors, Sanny, and Co Electra, etc are already in the market owned directly by Chinese companies.

The companies will attempt entering into segments like electric scooters, electric bikes, electric three-wheelers, petrol-powered performance bike, SUVs, luxury cars, and construction equipment. We can see these products launch through either joint ventures or through solo entry into India.

In this episode of Reporter's Take Swaraj Baggonker talks about China trying to pierce the auto market in India.

Close
Watch video for more.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 8, 2019 04:12 pm

tags #Auto #China #electric vehicles #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.