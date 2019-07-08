Reporter's Take | China trying its hand into Indian auto market

After China's entry into India's mobile market, the country is now trying to enter the automobile market as well. Some of the companies like Volvo, MG Motors, Sanny, and Co Electra, etc are already in the market owned directly by Chinese companies.

The companies will attempt entering into segments like electric scooters, electric bikes, electric three-wheelers, petrol-powered performance bike, SUVs, luxury cars, and construction equipment. We can see these products launch through either joint ventures or through solo entry into India.

In this episode of Reporter's Take Swaraj Baggonker talks about China trying to pierce the auto market in India.