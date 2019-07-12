Reporter's Take | Chennai real estate hit due to water scarcity

Construction and real estate sector requires a lot of water which is just not available.
Chennai requires 1300 million litres of water every day and the supply is down to 500 million litres.
Construction and real estate sector requires a lot of water which is just not available. This means that projects will probably be delayed and prices will also increase.In this episode of Editor's Take, Sakshi Batra talks to Vandana Ramnani to understand the impact on the real estate sector due to the water crisis.
First Published on Jul 12, 2019 04:58 pm