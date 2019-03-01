Reporter's Take | Cheer for EVs: Cabinet clears FAME II

According to the proposal cleared by the cabinet, FAME II will focus on the electrification of public transportation.
The Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved a Rs 10,000 crore package for the second phase of Faster Adoption & Manufacturing of Electric (and hybrid) vehicles (FAME) scheme on February 28.
The scheme provides incentives to electrify commercial vehicles and public transport, and for an operational expenditure model for e-buses by state transport corporations.Watch Sakshi Batra in conversation with Nikita Vashisht for more details.
