Reporter's Take | Cheer for EVs: Cabinet clears FAME II

The Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved a Rs 10,000 crore package for the second phase of Faster Adoption & Manufacturing of Electric (and hybrid) vehicles (FAME) scheme on February 28.

The scheme provides incentives to electrify commercial vehicles and public transport, and for an operational expenditure model for e-buses by state transport corporations.

