Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 05:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Cheer for EVs: Cabinet clears FAME II

According to the proposal cleared by the cabinet, FAME II will focus on the electrification of public transportation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved a Rs 10,000 crore package for the second phase of Faster Adoption & Manufacturing of Electric (and hybrid) vehicles (FAME) scheme on February 28.

The scheme provides incentives to electrify commercial vehicles and public transport, and for an operational expenditure model for e-buses by state transport corporations.

Watch Sakshi Batra in conversation with Nikita Vashisht for more details.
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 05:59 pm

tags #Charging Station #electric vehicles #public transport #Reporter’s Take #subsidy #video

