Reporter's Take | Carmakers unhappy over FAME-II subsidy

Car manufacturers have expressed their disappointment on the exclusions in government's FAME-II scheme.

While the FAME-II subsidy has increased from the earlier Rs 1.36 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh it can only be availed by buyers who want to put their electric car to commercial use.

Vaibhavi Khanwalkar gets in a conversation Moneycontrol's Swaraj Baggonkar to find the reason behind this discontent among the carmakers.