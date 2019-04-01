Reporter's Take | Cardiac stent prices to go up by 8%

The Indian government has allowed stent makers to raise prices of stent by eight percent year-on-year.

In a March 31 notification, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) raised the ceiling price of the most commonly used drug eluting stent (DES) to Rs 30,080 from Rs 27,890. It also hiked price of bare metal stents to Rs 8,261 from Rs 7,660.

Vaibhavi Khanwalkar gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Viswanath Pilla to find out how this will affect the final consumer.