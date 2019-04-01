Reporter's Take | Car sales in March 2019

Vaibhavi Khanwalkar gets in conversation with Swaraj Baggonkar to find out what these number mean for the auto industry and what the outlook for the next financial year is.
The car sales in the month of March has been flat to negative for most of the companies.
Major discounts had been rolled out but it couldn't help in increasing the sales.
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 06:36 pm