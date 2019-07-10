App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 06:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Budget eases Angel Tax norms

However, this doesn't mean that Angel Tax has been abolished entirely.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that startups and their investors who file requisite declarations and provide information will not be subjected to any kind of scrutiny in respect of valuations of share premiums.

Sakshi Batra chats with Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay to find out how the new announcements will affect the startups in India.
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 06:01 pm

tags #Angel Tax #Business #India #Startup #video

