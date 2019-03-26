Reporter's Take | Brexit: UK MPs vote to take control of process

British lawmakers seized a measure of control over the stalled Brexit process from Prime Minister Theresa May's foundering government on March 25, setting up a series of votes that could dramatically alter the course of the UK's departure from the European Union.

The move came after May conceded that Parliament would defeat her twice-rejected divorce deal with the EU again if she put it to a third vote.

Vaibhavi Khanwalkar gets in conversation Moneycontrol's Anubhav Sahu to find out more about how this situation will play out.