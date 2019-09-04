Reporter's Take | Bank mergers to impact insurance business

On August 30, 2019, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the merger of 10 public sector banks into four.

The merger will likely impact the insurance companies promoted by some of the banks. IRDAI rules specify that one insurance company can have only one promoter in each category

In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy to understand how the banks will deal with the insurance businesses.

