Reporter's Take | Bank mergers to impact insurance business

In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy on how the banks will deal with the insurance businesses and how it will affect the customers of those insurances.
On August 30, 2019, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the merger of 10 public sector banks into four.
The merger will likely impact the insurance companies promoted by some of the banks. IRDAI rules specify that one insurance company can have only one promoter in each category
In this episode of Reporter’s Take, Shraddha Sharma talks to M Saraswathy to understand how the banks will deal with the insurance businesses.
Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 4, 2019 03:46 pm