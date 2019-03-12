Reporter's Take | Aviation insurance losses at 5-year high

Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy to find out more about aviation insurance and the recent loss incurred by the companies that provide insurance.
Aviation insurance provides coverage for aircraft losses as well as liability for passenger injuries, environmental and third-party damage caused by aircraft accidents.
From 2014 to 2019 there has been a rise in the number of accidents which has brought the total insured loss to nearly Rs 2,500 crore.
