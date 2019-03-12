Reporter's Take | Aviation insurance losses at 5-year high

Aviation insurance provides coverage for aircraft losses as well as liability for passenger injuries, environmental and third-party damage caused by aircraft accidents.

From 2014 to 2019 there has been a rise in the number of accidents which has brought the total insured loss to nearly Rs 2,500 crore.

Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy to find out more about aviation insurance and the recent loss incurred by the companies that provide insurance.