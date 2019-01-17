App
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 05:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Angel tax: Government issues clarification

Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Priyanka Sahay to understand how will the new norms reduce the hassle of the startups

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Barely three months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the government realised that the angel tax issue needs to be taken care of.

The government on January 16 has issued a notification to ease the difficulties faced by angel investors.

Experts say the move is in the right direction, albeit, a tad too late.

Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Priyanka Sahay to understand how will the new norms reduce the hassle of the startups.
First Published on Jan 17, 2019 05:44 pm

tags #Angel Tax #Business #Economy #government #policy #Reporter’s Take #Startup #Tax #video

