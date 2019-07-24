App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Amrapali Case: SC gives relief to homebuyers

Sakshi Batra chats with Moneycontrol's Vandana Ramnani to find out if this decision will set a precedent and provide relief for other homebuyers too.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Supreme Court has ordered the NBCC to complete the unfinished projects of the Amrapali Group.

The apex court also said that all RERA license given to the group will be cancelled.

Sakshi Batra chats with Moneycontrol's Vandana Ramnani to find out if this decision will set a precedent and provide relief for other homebuyers too.

Close
 
First Published on Jul 24, 2019 05:30 pm

tags #Amrapali #Business #Current Affairs #India #Real Estate #video

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.