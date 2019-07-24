Reporter's Take | Amrapali Case: SC gives relief to homebuyers

Sakshi Batra chats with Moneycontrol's Vandana Ramnani to find out if this decision will set a precedent and provide relief for other homebuyers too.
Supreme Court has ordered the NBCC to complete the unfinished projects of the Amrapali Group.
The apex court also said that all RERA license given to the group will be cancelled.
First Published on Jul 24, 2019 05:30 pm