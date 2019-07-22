App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 05:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Ambulance drivers to give first aid

Nearly 1.5 lakh people were killed in road accidents last year and first aid during the golden hour will help bring down the number.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Union Minister for  Nitin Gadkari announced that ambulance drivers will be trained to give first aid to accident victims.

Nearly 1.5 lakh people were killed in road accidents last year and first aid during the golden hour will help bring down the number.

Stanford Masters chats with Moneycontrol's Swaraj Baggonkar to understand how the training will help decrease the number of casualties in road accidents.
First Published on Jul 22, 2019 05:08 pm

tags #Ambulance #Current Affairs #India #Reporter’s Take #Road Accident #video

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.