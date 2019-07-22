Reporter's Take | Ambulance drivers to give first aid

Nearly 1.5 lakh people were killed in road accidents last year and first aid during the golden hour will help bring down the number.
Union Minister for Nitin Gadkari announced that ambulance drivers will be trained to give first aid to accident victims.
Stanford Masters chats with Moneycontrol's Swaraj Baggonkar to understand how the training will help decrease the number of casualties in road accidents.
First Published on Jul 22, 2019 05:08 pm