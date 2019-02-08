App
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 08:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Amazon brings Cloudtail back on its platform

Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay to find out how Amazon has worked around this rule to bring back Cloudtail on its platform.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Cloudtail returned to Amazon India's website after it changed its business structures to comply with the new FDI norms.

Amazon was forced to remove hundreds of thousands of items sold by top vendors Cloudtail after new FDI norms kicked in, because it indirectly held 49% equity in the company.

However, the company reduced its stake to 24 percent by selling to Catamaran Ventures, an investment firm launched by  Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy.

First Published on Feb 8, 2019 08:00 pm

tags #Amazon #Business #India #video

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

