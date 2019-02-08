Reporter's Take | Amazon brings Cloudtail back on its platform

Cloudtail returned to Amazon India's website after it changed its business structures to comply with the new FDI norms.

Amazon was forced to remove hundreds of thousands of items sold by top vendors Cloudtail after new FDI norms kicked in, because it indirectly held 49% equity in the company.

However, the company reduced its stake to 24 percent by selling to Catamaran Ventures, an investment firm launched by Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy.

Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay to find out how Amazon has worked around this rule to bring back Cloudtail on its platform.