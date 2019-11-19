Reporter's Take | All about bids for Jaypee Infra takeover

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra talks to Vandana Ramnani about the latest developments in the resolution plan.
The Supreme Court on November 6 had directed that Jaypee Infratech insolvency process should be completed within 90 days.
The order also invited revised bids from NBCC and Suraksha Realty. The interim proposals were presented on November 18 by both the companies.
First Published on Nov 19, 2019 03:36 pm