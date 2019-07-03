App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 01:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI imposes fine on four public sector banks for violating KYC norms

The banking regulator found irregularities in current accounts opened by these banks after receiving a complaint.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed penalties ranging between Rs 25-50 lakhs on four state-run lenders for violating Know Your Customer (KYC) norms and anti-money laundering standards.


Punjab National Bank, Allahabad Bank, and UCO Bank were fined Rs 50 lakh each while Corporation Bank was fined Rs 25 lakh.


The banking regulator found irregularities in current accounts opened by these banks after receiving a complaint. “Based on the findings, Notices were issued to the banks advising them to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the directions,” the RBI said on July 2.

RBI added that the action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the banks with their customers.



India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 2, 2019 08:48 pm

tags #KYC norms #penalty #public sector banks #RBI #video

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.