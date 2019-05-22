Political Bazaar | Will jobs be the biggest issue for the next government?

The voting exercise to select the 17th Lok Sabha concluded on May 19 and counting day is scheduled to be held on May 23.

The new government will soon be sworn in after counting day.

What will be the issues that the new government will have to tackle? Moneycontrol's Viju Cherian chats with Deputy Executive Editor, Gaurav Choudhary; BJP spokesperson, Syed Zafar Islam and Congress spokesperson, Vinayak Dalmia to find out.