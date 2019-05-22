Political Bazaar | Will jobs be the biggest issue for the next government?

We chatted with the BJP and Congress representatives to understand the issues they'll address if voted to power.
The voting exercise to select the 17th Lok Sabha concluded on May 19 and counting day is scheduled to be held on May 23.
The new government will soon be sworn in after counting day.What will be the issues that the new government will have to tackle? Moneycontrol's Viju Cherian chats with Deputy Executive Editor, Gaurav Choudhary; BJP spokesperson, Syed Zafar Islam and Congress spokesperson, Vinayak Dalmia to find out.
Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
First Published on May 22, 2019 02:57 pm