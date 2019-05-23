App
Eye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 05:13 PM IST

Political Bazaar | Verdict 2019: What will Modi 2.0 usher in for markets?

Santosh Nair, Editor, Moneycontrol gets in a discussion with Aashish Somaiyaa, MD & CEO - Motilal Oswal AMC to understand what will Modi 2.0 usher in for the markets.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Markets are off record highs which they clocked in the early trade today soon as trends suggested majority for the NDA and the last one hour indeed was volatile. Benchmarks retraced most of the gains made.

While political uncertainty is out of the way, the focus will turn to policy continuation and reforms progress. The immediate challenges for the Modi government could perhaps be catering to the consumption slowdown, give a fillip to investments, tackle the jobs question and also keep a check on the fiscal deficit.

Santosh Nair, Editor, Moneycontrol gets in a discussion with Aashish Somaiyaa, MD & CEO - Motilal Oswal AMC  to understand what will Modi 2.0 usher in for the markets.

 

First Published on May 23, 2019 05:13 pm

