Political Bazaar | The importance of Phase V

Viju Cherian talks to Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor, Gaurav Choudhary to find out the importance of the upcoming phase.
The voting exercise to select the 17th Lok Sabha kicked off on April 11. Four phases have concluded and the remaining phases will come to an end on May 19.
In Phase V, 51 seats from seven states will go to vote on May 6.
First Published on May 3, 2019 05:29 pm