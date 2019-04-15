Political Bazaar | RJ Balaji on activism, political literacy and reformation

Moneycontrol's Viju Cherian gets in a conversation with RJ Balaji to understand his political beliefs and his prescription for bringing about change in the nation.
Balaji Patturaj, popularly known as RJ Balaji, believes that votes should be cast for leaders in your constituency rather than on the basis of a party or a national choice.
Balaji, an activist, actor and radio jockey believes that change won't come with this election but will take at least 20 years
First Published on Apr 15, 2019 09:35 pm