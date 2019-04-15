Political Bazaar | RJ Balaji on activism, political literacy and reformation

Balaji Patturaj, popularly known as RJ Balaji, believes that votes should be cast for leaders in your constituency rather than on the basis of a party or a national choice.

Balaji, an activist, actor and radio jockey believes that change won't come with this election but will take at least 20 years

Moneycontrol's Viju Cherian gets in a conversation with RJ Balaji to understand his political beliefs and his prescription for bringing about change in the nation.