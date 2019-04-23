Political Bazaar | Phase 3 of Lok Sabha election underway

2 phases of voting to select India's 17th Lok Sabha have concluded and the third phase is underway.

In this phase, 116 constituencies and one constituency from Tripura (from Phase 2) will vote. Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor will be contesting for votes.

Viju Cherian chats with Moneycontrol's Deputy Executive Editor, Gaurav Choudhary to discuss the key battles and understand the importance of this phase.