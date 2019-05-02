Political Bazaar | How to read the political winds in Uttar Pradesh

Four phases of the Lok Sabha election have wrapped up and the remaining three phases will conclude by May 19.

Uttar Pradesh has gone to polls in all four phases and will do so in the remaining three phases as well. The main parties in fray in the state are the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samajwadi Party coalition, Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Viju Cherian chats with CNN News 18 Politcal Editor, Sumit Pande and Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor, Gaurav Choudhary to find out if the Congress' failure to form a coalition will benefit the BJP.