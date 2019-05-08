Political Bazaar | How AAP, BJP, Congress are placed in Delhi

Viju Cherian gets in a conversation with Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor, Gaurav Choudhary to understand whether the triangular contest will help BJP gain an upper hand in the capital.
Delhi will go to polls on May 12 in Phase 7 of the Lok Sabha elections.
First Published on May 8, 2019 02:23 pm