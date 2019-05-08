App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : May 08, 2019 02:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Political Bazaar | How AAP, BJP, Congress are placed in Delhi

Viju Cherian gets in a conversation with Moneycontrol Deputy Executive Editor, Gaurav Choudhary to understand whether the triangular contest will help BJP gain an upper hand in the capital.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Delhi will go to polls on May 12 in Phase 7 of the Lok Sabha elections.

After a long period of negotiations, AAP and Congress weren't able to come to an understanding with regards to fielding a unanimous front.

First Published on May 8, 2019 02:23 pm

tags #General Election 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #video

