Poland's Ambassador speaks about expanding bilateral relations with India

India and Poland share a long-standing political relationship which was established in 1954, and has grown thanks to vibrant economic engagement and traditional cultural links. Both countries have been working towards expanding the bilateral relations with in various areas.

Bilateral trade between the two countries currently stands at $3 billion with India exporting $2.2 billion worth of goods to Poland.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra speaks to Poland's Ambassador to India, Adam Burakowski, for key insights on the bilateral relations.