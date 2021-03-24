English
Our EBITDA margin has stayed above 20% over past 4 years, says Barbeque Nation CEO

Company has been generating healthy operating cash, said Rahul Agrawal, CEO of Barbeque Nation Hospitality

CNBC-TV18
March 24, 2021 / 04:02 PM IST
The IPO of Barbeque Nation Hospitality will close on March 26. The company is looking to raise about Rs 453 crore from the market.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Barbeque Nation Hospitality, a casual dining restaurant chain operator, opens for subscription today. The issue will close on March 26. The company is looking to raise about Rs 453 crore from the market.

Company has been generating healthy operating cash, said Rahul Agrawal, CEO of Barbeque Nation Hospitality, on March 24. Agrawal also said that the EBITDA margin has stayed above 20 percent over the past four years.

The company owns and operates Barbeque Nation Restaurants, one of India’s leading casual dining restaurant chains and International Barbeque Nation Restaurants.

Speaking in an interview to CNBC-TV18, Agrawal said, “We should not confuse ourselves with profit after tax and cash loss. We should look at operating cash and we have been generating very healthy operating cash. In FY20 we have generated operating cash of more than Rs 100 crore.”

“EBITDA margins have been healthy. We have done EBITDA margin upwards of 20 percent over the last four years consistently and profit after tax is also a function of how balance sheet is, the depreciation rate was very high in our business because we have been expanding very fast,” he said.

For more details, watch the video below

Source: CNBC-TV18
CNBC-TV18
first published: Mar 24, 2021 03:55 pm

