Nirmala Sitharaman: The woman who shattered the glass ceiling not once but twice

Born and raised in Tamil Nadu, she is an alumna of Jawaharlal Nehru University and the London School of Economics.
Nirmala Sitharaman will present the first Union budget of the Modi 2.0 government on July 5, 2019.
She is the first full-time finance minister. She was also the first woman to get the title of full-time defence minister.
First Published on Jun 28, 2019 05:03 pm