you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 05:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nirmala Sitharaman: The woman who shattered the glass ceiling not once but twice

Born and raised in Tamil Nadu, she is an alumna of Jawaharlal Nehru University and the London School of Economics.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Nirmala Sitharaman will present the first Union budget of the Modi 2.0 government on July 5, 2019.

She is the first full-time finance minister. She was also the first woman to get the title of full-time defence minister.

She is the first full-time finance minister. She was also the first woman to get the title of full-time defence minister.

Watch the video for more...

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 28, 2019 05:03 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Current Affairs #India #Nirmala Sithamaran #video

