Mumbai CSMT footover bridge collapses; rescue efforts on as 15 trapped under debris

A part of the foot-over bridge connecting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station and Times of India building in Mumbai has collapsed.



Foot over bridge connecting CST platform 1 north end with B T Lane near Times of India building has collapsed. Injured persons are being shifted to hospitals. Traffic affected. Commuters to use alternate routes. Senior officers are on spot.

— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 14, 2019

According to an ANI report, at least five people are dead and about 36 injured in the incident.

The injured have been moved to GT, St. George and Sion hospitals.

Many are still fear trapped in the debris.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is reportedly on the spot to assist with the relief work.