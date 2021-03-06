English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO

eye-on-india

Moneycontrol Masterclass | Why Sridhar Vembu & Nithin Kamath never took money from investors

"We didn't take the money but I have the freedom. I don't think I would have been able to work out of a village like this and do what I do," said Sridhar Vembu "I hated the money obligation brought on the table. I hate to pick up a phone call when I don't want to,"said Nithin Kamath Watch the founders Zoho and Zerodha explain why they decided to 'social distance themselves from investors.

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.