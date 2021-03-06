eye-on-india Moneycontrol Masterclass | Why Sridhar Vembu & Nithin Kamath never took money from investors "We didn't take the money but I have the freedom. I don't think I would have been able to work out of a village like this and do what I do," said Sridhar Vembu "I hated the money obligation brought on the table. I hate to pick up a phone call when I don't want to,"said Nithin Kamath Watch the founders Zoho and Zerodha explain why they decided to 'social distance themselves from investors.