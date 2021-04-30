eye-on-india Moneycontrol Masterclass Episode 6 | The COVID-19 second wave: Myths vs Facts The second wave of Coronavirus has ripped through India with ferocity, leaving death and devastation in its wake, even as people struggle for oxygen, hospital beds and medicines. While an accelerated inoculation will help lift India out of darkness, what can people do to ensure they stay home, stay safe and don't burden an already creaking healthcare infrastructure? How can you protect your loved ones? What care do children need in these times? How can you stay safe at home? Three of India's top doctors will debunk the myths and explain facts behind the second wave of COVID-19 in the 6th episode of Moneycontrol Masterclass.