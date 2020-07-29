App
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2020 02:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ekta Kapoor on Balaji Telefilms' M&A plans, rise of ALTBalaji, competition from Netflix and more

Catch India’s queen of content Ekta Kapoor, Joint MD, Balaji Telefilms, and MD, ALTBalaji, in a free-wheeling chat with Moneycontrol’s Ashwin Mohan

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Catch India’s queen of content Ekta Kapoor, Joint MD, Balaji Telefilms, and MD, ALTBalaji, in a free-wheeling chat with Moneycontrol’s Ashwin Mohan on inducting new strategic or financial investors into the firm, battling the likes of global streaming giants like Netflix, who are gradually moving towards mass content, AltBalaji riding the digital wave, elite India not understanding mass India’s strong need for escapism and much more...
