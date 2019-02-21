Money Ki Baat | What is pinching the wallets of students

Remember when you lived on a monthly allowance? A student's life is burdened with a lot of problems but the most daunting task is to work out a way to make the pocket money last longer.

Irrespective of the amount of pocket money, there is a constant struggle to prioritise what to spend it on.

In this episode of Money Ki Baat, M Saraswathy and Jerome Anthony talk to students from St.Andrew's college to find out what money means to them and how they manage it.