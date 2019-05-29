App
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 06:51 PM IST

Modi 2.0 must focus on reforming PSUs: Anil Agrawal

Agarwal is confident of achieving higher growth target under Modi 2.0.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
CNN News 18 Executive Editor, Bhupendra Chaubey gets in conversation with Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta Resources to find out how the Indian economy will grow under Modi 2.0.

Anil Agarwal shares his opinion on India being considered a bright spot and a balancing factor in the world. Agarwal is confident of achieving higher growth target under Modi 2.0. He also says that Modi 2.0 will focus on eradicating poverty and increasing jobs.

