Modi 2.0: M&A and private equity outlook

2018 was a blockbuster year for Indian M&A with deal values eclipsing the magical $100 bn mark.

Deal activity in Q12019 has been lukewarm in comparison but with political uncertainty out of the way, what are the key deal trends & triggers on the cards during the government's second innings? What are the hottest sectors for M&A activity? Will private equity funds continue to sign larger cheques as they compete with global sovereign funds in control deals? Will the new RBI circular on stressed assets boost resolution and deal count? How can the upcoming budget set the tone for renewed investor interest?

Top dealmakers Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Aisha de Sequeira, Co-Country Head and Head of Investment Banking, Morgan Stanley India join Moneycontrol's Ashwin Mohan at The A, a creative and collaborative co-working space in the heart of Mumbai’s business district. They answer all these questions and much more on 'Modi 2.0: M&A & Private Equity Outlook'.