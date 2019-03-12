Model Code of Conduct comes into force: What does it mean?

MCC is a set of rules to follow on issues related to speeches, polling day, polling booths, portfolios, content of election manifestos, processions and general conduct.
The Election Commission of India (EC) on March 10 announced the full schedule of the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls which is set to begin on April 11.
EC also informed that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was also imposed from the very same day. MCC is a set of rules to follow on issues related to speeches, polling day, polling booths, portfolios, content of election manifestos, processions and general conduct.
First Published on Mar 12, 2019 10:00 pm