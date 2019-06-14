App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 06:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Meet Sagar Shah: The pakodawala who cracked GATE in the first attempt

After completing his schooling from a government institute, Sagar Shah took up a diploma course in civil engineering at a Dehradun college.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Clearing the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) in the first attempt is no easy feat, that too without any coaching. But, a pakodawala from Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district has achieved the improbable.

Sagar Shah, who hails from a small village called Pipalkoti, is the man of the hour. Though he belongs to a simple, middle-class rural household, Shah has always dreamt big. After completing his schooling from a government institute, he took up a diploma course in civil engineering at a Dehradun college.

His family owns a discreet but famous shop that sells savoury snacks, known as Shahji’s Pakoda Shop, in the main market of the village. Like his peers from the village, Shah could have just taken up a job after completing his graduation to sustain himself and his family.

But, he aimed for the stars and became a source of inspiration for other meritorious students from small towns, reported The Better India.

The lack of coaching centres in Pipalkoti meant that Shah was on his own. Yet, he successfully juggled between college and GATE preparations while helping out with the family business. He attributed his success to the support he got from his family and his teachers.

Shah has also pointed out while talking to the media that the hills have immense untapped potential, but the people lack self-belief and motivation.

What is GATE?

GATE exams test a student’s understanding of various engineering and science subjects. The exams are jointly conducted by the Indian Institute of Science, and the seven IITs located in Roorkee, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Chennai (Madras), and Mumbai (Bombay).

GATE score can be used to seek admission to multiple post-graduate education programmes in higher education institutes that are aided by the MHRD and other government bodies.

 

First Published on Jun 14, 2019 08:17 am

tags #education #entrance examination #GATE #videos

Sections
