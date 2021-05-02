eye-on-india Meet DMK's MK Stalin, Tamil Nadu's next chief minister After being perpetually in the wait as DMK’s crown prince, MK Stalin is gearing up to be the next chief minister of Tamil Nadu. This is the first assembly election that the party is fighting without the late M K Karunanidhi at the helm. It has been a bittersweet moment for the DMK chief as his elder brother, MK Alagiri, fell out with his father for nominating Stalin as the political heir. Watch the video to know more.