Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 09:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol | Volatile week for markets

Santosh Nair, Editor of Moneycontrol wraps the weekly market action and shares the cues to watch out for next week.

Geo-political tensions with Pakistan, US-China trade-talk tensions as well as high crude oil prices kept investors on the edge and markets volatile.

The third quarter GDP numbers were also below market expectations. All these factors may keep markets in the narrow range.

First Published on Mar 1, 2019 09:42 pm

