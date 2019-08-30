Markets@Moneycontrol | Trade war, recession fear keeping investors at bay

Going forward markets would react to Q1 GDP data, the industrial output data and auto sales figures for the month of August.
It was a volatile week for markets. Nifty and the Sensex both held on to their crucial support levels of 11,000 and 37,000 respectively and closed with gains of over 1.5% for the week.
Going forward markets would react to Q1 GDP data, the industrial output data and auto sales figures for the month of August. Kshitij Anand, Editor, Moneycontrol wraps the stock market action of the week and shares the cues to watch out for in the coming week.
First Published on Aug 30, 2019 09:40 pm