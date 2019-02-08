App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 09:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol | Markets give up gains after RBI rate cut

Santosh Nair, Editor Moneycontrol, wraps up the weekly market action and shares the cues to watch out for in the coming week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Markets rose ahead of Monetary Policy Committee's sixth bi-monthly policy meet, however, it gave up gains after the RBI lowered the repo rate by 0.25 percentage points to 6.25 percent.

Nifty struggled around 11,000  during the week and lost most of the weekly gains on February 8. Q3 earnings were largely in-line with estimates. Midcap underperformance continues to persist.

Santosh Nair, Editor Moneycontrol, wraps up the weekly market action and shares the cues to watch out for in the coming week.
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 09:18 pm

tags #Business #India #Market news #Markets@moneycontrol #video

