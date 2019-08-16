Markets@Moneycontrol | Investors focused on global cues

Santosh Nair, Editor of Moneycontrol, wraps the week's market action and shares the cues to watch out for in the upcoming week.
It was a volatile truncated week for markets. Nifty and the Sensex both held on to their crucial support levels of 11,000 and 37,000 respectively, however slipped 0.6% each for the week ended Friday, August 16.
Going forward macro triggers including global developments around trade talks, minutes of RBI's MPC meet and of the FOMC meeting will keep the street glued.Santosh Nair, Editor of Moneycontrol, wraps the week's market action and shares the cues to watch out for in the upcoming week.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 16, 2019 10:27 pm