App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 10:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol | Investors focused on global cues

Santosh Nair, Editor of Moneycontrol, wraps the week's market action and shares the cues to watch out for in the upcoming week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

It was a volatile truncated week for markets. Nifty and the Sensex both held on to their crucial support levels of 11,000 and 37,000 respectively, however slipped 0.6% each for the week ended Friday, August 16.

Going forward macro triggers including global developments around trade talks, minutes of RBI's MPC meet and of the FOMC meeting will keep the street glued.

Santosh Nair, Editor of Moneycontrol, wraps the week's market action and shares the cues to watch out for in the upcoming week.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 16, 2019 10:27 pm

tags #earnings #markets #Markets@moneycontrol #Nifty #Sensex #stock market #video

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.