you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 10:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Markets@Moneycontrol | 500 BSE companies hit fresh 52-week low

Kshitij Anand, Moneycontrol's Markets Editor, wraps the week's market action and shares cues to look out for in the upcoming week.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Markets slipped about 1% for the week ended July 26.

Benchmark indices Nifty and the Sensex broke below crucial levels in the absence of positive triggers either from the domestic earnings or from FII flows.

First Published on Jul 26, 2019 10:09 pm

tags #Business #India #Market news #video

